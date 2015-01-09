Second elderly victim dies in Shreveport house fire

KSLA News 12 has confirmed that a second victim who was rescued from a burning home on Wednesday, has died.

A nursing supervisor at University Health hospital says that Orine Demery, 81, passed away just after 10:00 Thursday night.

Orine is the second person to die as a result of the fire. Wednesday, just hours after being rescued, her brother Foster Demery succumbed to his injuries.

Firefighters responded to siblings' home in the 200 block of East 68th Street early Wednesday morning. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the front of the home.

Firefighters were soon able to rescue 76-year-old Foster Demery and his 81-year-old sister Orine Demery. Their caretaker and niece, Ammie Demery, was able to escape the blaze and attempted to rescue the bedridden victims but she was unsuccessful before crews arrived.

Foster and Orine were taken to University Health hospital with smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire started with an extension cord.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

