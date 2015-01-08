SFD employee arrested, accused of punching female victim

A Shreveport firefighter was arrested Thursday after reportedly getting into a fight with a female.Police say Skylo Johnson, 31, is facing criminal charges following his arrest by Shreveport Police investigators. Detectives say Johnson was involved in a fist fight involving a female victim.The alleged incident happened on Wednesday while both Johnson and the female victim were at Johnson's assigned firehouse, Station 7.Johnson was booked into the Shreveport City Jail where he faces charges of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Shreveport Fire Department Chief Fred Sanders says Johnson, a 6 year veteran, has been placed on paid administrative leave following allegations of policy violations pending an internal investigation.



