Portion of Lake Street to close, converting area to 'blow free' zone for trains

In one week, a portion of Lake Street will be closed.

A sign posted on Lake Street says the portion between Spring Street and Clyde Fant Parkway is expected to close down next Thursday, January 15.

The closure is part of a plan approved by the Shreveport City Council back in November to complete a railroad crossing there to make the area a "no-blow zone" for trains.

According to the Shreveport Downtown Development Association, the portion of Lake Street could remain closed for up to two years.

According to Shreveport Interim City Engineer Robert Westerman, the reason for the closure is that surrounding businesses say the train blowing its horn is a nuisance.

According to Mayor Glover, the owners of the Holiday Inn, formally known as the downtown Shreveport hotel, requested a study to be done to address the train horn problems. In the study, the city found that 14 trains cross the intersection per day and are required by federal law to honk their horns several times. In order to make that train crossing a "blow free" zone, it would cost about $700,000 to meet safety requirements. It would also take up to three years to transform it into that type of zone, says Westerman.

Westerman says the study found 1,200 cars pass through Lake Street in one direction and 1,300 cars in another direction daily, but that doesn't account for if those cars are passing through the exact portion that will be closed.

A leader from the former Downtown Shreveport Hotel says part of the reason they lost their Holiday Inn franchise is because so many people complained about the issue of horn noise. Since the city council passed the amendment to close the portion of lake street to make it a "no-blow zone," the hotel regained its branding on December 17, 2014 and is once again the Holiday Inn.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.