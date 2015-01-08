Palmetto Country Club permanently closes its doors

2015 was the start of a new year but the end to a popular country club in Bossier Parish.Palmetto Country Club in Benton has closed its doors for good.The golf course and country club is currently liquidating all of its assets and closed operations as of December 31, 2014.The owner, John Ward, issued a statement on the business' website asking members to be understanding in thatThe club attempted to sell the property to someone who would maintain it as a golf course, but those attempts failed.

Ward says that two dominating factors in their struggle is the decreasing of memberships nationwide and that the industry has been over built making growth within golf clubs difficult.



The property has been sold to a private investor and will likely be turned into a development.



Management at the club would not comment on what's next for the facility.



