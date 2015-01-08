Judge denies motion to throw out indictment against former Shreveport Fire Chief

A judge has denied a motion to throw out malfeasance charges against former Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford."Well if you look at the indictment it's almost incomprehensible because it alleges through so many different statutes and articles and policies," said Mulford's defense attorney, Paul Carmouche.Mulford was fired in late September after being on paid administrative leave since June, when he was indicted on 5 counts of malfeasance in office for allegedly violating administrative policies while handling complaints about several firefighters.He's accused of not letting fire fighters speak with investigators about fire fighters abusing two mentally challenged men at Fire Station 8, and conducting a false investigation."We were hoping to get more information about what they consider a sham investigation, the cover up, all of those things," said Carmouche.An internal audit was ordered to find out if Mulford violated departmental policies. Details of the findings were never released, but Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover announced his termination 3 weeks later.At a hearing in Caddo District Court Thursday morning, Judge John Mosely denied Mulford's request to toss the charges because the indictment is too vague.In the motion, defense attorney Paul Carmouche also alleges that prosecutor Dale Cox, for no good reason, targeted Chief Mulford.Cox told Judge John Mosely, "If that's true I should be disbarred, I should be indicted, tried and sent to prison.""I didn't like that argument but if you read all the evidence I've read, sure looks like it, not necessarily him, but the whole investigation seems to be centered from the very beginning," said Carmouche.Carmouche had also asked the judge to order the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office to hand over more evidence.Another hearing is scheduled for March 30th and 31st.