Woman accused of stealing thousands from local Little League team

A Blanchard woman is headed to court in a few weeks, accused of stealing thousands from an ArkLaTex Little League team.Registration is now open for Blanchard's Little League Team, but the teams will start their season this year with thousands of dollars less than usual. That's because at the end of their last season, board president at the time Chris Hearron noticed something was wrong.

"I started reconciling some books in our accounts and some things really did not make sense," said Hearron.



Money was missing from an account that isn't supposed to be touched during the season.

"It was roughly more than $10,000" Hearron explained.

Hearron says it was obvious by looking at their banking information what had happened.

He and other board members contacted Louisiana State Police and shortly after, their board treasurer at the time, Jessica Smith was arrested and charged with 2 counts of unauthorized use of a movable. The charge basically means taking someone else's property without permission.



Hearron says Smith was a well trusted board member who dedicated a lot of her time to volunteering with the teams.



"We hate to see it went the way it did," said Hearron.



"It [the money] is definitely not just a drop in the bucket, there are parents who sacrifice a lot so their kids can play ball out here," said Hearron.



The money that was allegedly taken was concession money and registration fees which pays the bills to keep their park and program running.



Hearron says they have plenty in their savings account to keep them financially afloat for the rest of the year, but still hope to eventually get their missing money back.

"This is not going to set us back, it's just the fact that it happened. We had to deal with it, now it is time to move on," Hearron said.



Jessica Smith is due in court on on February 10, 2015 at 9:30 in the morning.



We got a hold of Smith through email, but she declined to comment and instead gave us the number to her attorney. We left messages with her attorney Ron Miciotto but haven't heard back yet.



If convicted, Smith could be sentenced to to one year in jail and up to $1,000 for both counts that she is charged with.

