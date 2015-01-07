Local teacher 1 of 10 finalists for the Grammy Music Educator Award

Krista Fanning's passion for music is contagious and so is her personality.

Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students and not only does this Grammy award finalist bring out the best, but she makes it fun in the process.

"I love what I do," says Fanning.

Fanning is one of ten finalists for the Grammy Music Educator Award. She was chosen from a group of more than 7,000.

"It was incredible. Just absolutely incredible," said Fanning. "It's very humbling. I was actually nominated by a student and I don't know who, but that makes me feel even better that I'm not going out seeking this."

Fanning, a semifinalist for the same award last year, is thrilled to be a finalist this year but says it's not about winning a Grammy.

"It's just amazing that my students think enough of me. They're my inspiration and they're the reason that I'm here," says Fanning. "For them to say this is cool, you deserve this, that's amazing.

The 25-year music education veteran didn't always know she wanted to teach music. Fanning went to college on scholarship and majored in music, not music education.

"I took this conducting course and I had to get up in front of a high school band," explained Fanning. "I got up in front of this band and I knew immediately, once they started playing that this is what I wanted to do."

Fanning has fun in the classroom and her students share the same love for her that she has for them. She likes to dress up as a pirate and she never wears matching socks. She also has quotes plastered throughout her classroom and keeps quotes in her binder for scheduling and events.

"Teddy Roosevelt is just one of my favorites," says Fanning. "Dare mighty things...to me that just really spoke to me when I saw that. I was like 'yes' we should just live and embrace this, go for it."

Fanning is going for it; a Grammy Award. For being a finalist, she will receive a $1,000 honorarium and Caddo Middle Magnet will receive a matching grant.

If Fanning wins, she will be flown to Los Angeles to accept the award, attend the Grammy Awards ceremony and receive a $10,000 honorarium.

The 57th Grammy's will be on Sunday, February 8, 2015 at 7:00 p.m. on CBS.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.