2 elderly residents seriously injured in Shreveport house fire

Two elderly Shreveport residents are recovering in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early-morning house fire. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of E. 68th. Firefighters, who rescued the pair from the burning home, say the male and female victims suffered burns and smoke inhalation. Reporter Nicolette Schleisman will be live from the scene with the very latest on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

A special meeting was held by the Caddo Parish School Board yesterday where the board and the public heard more details about Superintendent Lamar Goree's plan to Reinvest in Caddo. Goree announced the $108 million plan in mid-December, which includes the closure of six schools.

At just above $50 per barrel, crude oil is trading at it's lowest price since April of 2009. This drop in prices is affecting people who rely on the industry to feed their families. Hear more from an East Texas family affected by these lower prices on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Today the town of Waskom, TX will welcome it's very own Walmart Neighborhood Market. There will be a grand opening at 8 a.m. at the store, which is located in the 1000 block of East Texas Avenue.

