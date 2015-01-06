Winter driving tips: Stay in control in icy conditions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Snow is not a usual occurrence on the roads in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. As winter weather, including ice and snow, move in today, here are some tips from experts at AAA about how to safely navigate snowy roads. - Speed up and slow down Slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remem...

As temperatures begin to take a nose dive with the next blast of Arctic air working its way into the Arklatex, the potential to hit icy roadways heightens with the possibility of precipitation this weekend.Jason Frazier, a certified driving instructor of Bee Safe Driving School in Shreveport, says it is very important to take your time while driving."In any kind of inclement weather, they want to slow down. They want to make sure they leave to get to their destination with plenty of time," says Frazier.It is very important to be aware of your surroundings, especially in situations where you may be dealing with black ice.If you hit a patch of ice and begin to slide, Frazier stresses there is one thing you don't want to do.

"You don't want to hit the brakes because even if you have an anti-lock brake system on your vehicle, your tires are not in contact with the roadway" warns Frazier.



Frazier suggests that motorists remain calm and fight their natural instinct to slam on the brakes.



"Make sure you have your hands positioned properly on the steering wheel. Let the vehicle slow naturally. I know it's kind of hard to do that, you just have to make sure you don't push on the brake because you could put yourself in a worse situation," says Frazier.



Frazier also adds that winterizing your vehicle, including your tires is very important.



"A lot of people make a misconception about their tires. They think, 'well I have big mud tires on my vehicle, or I have four wheel drive.' You know you still run into the same situations. The laws of physics are going to take over," reminds Frazier.



