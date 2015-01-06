CPSB hears details on plan to Reinvest in Caddo

Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree has announced a $108 million plan to reinvest in the district's schools, but it also includes the closure of 6 of them.

A special meeting was held Caddo Parish School Board on Tuesday, where the board and the public heard more details about Superintendent Lamar Goree's plan to Reinvest in Caddo.Goree announced the $108 million plan in mid-December, which includes the closure of 6 schools. Goree says the closures will save $1.5 million each year in maintenance, upkeep, and utility costs."This reinvestment plan is an opportunity for all citizens in our parish, not only in rightsizing our school district, but more importantly, providing all of our students with a better educational opportunity," Goree explained to the board at the meeting.

Click here to download the PowerPoint presentation for the plan.

Most of the board members spoke positively about the plan, once Goree's presentation wrapped. Booker T. Washington Alumni President Tahira Abdul-Rahman sat in the front row listening closely to the presentation.

"I thought it was very thorough, Dr. Goree and his staff have put a lot of time and thought into the presentation, getting the necessary information that they needed," said Abdul-Rahman.

But Abdul-Rahman says she will need more information about the plan before she decides to support the effort or not.

The board will vote on the issue on January 20. If the school board approves the plan in January, it will be up to voters will decide whether to renew a school board millage in May.If approved, the funds will be available as soon as the fall and construction would happen within the next 3 to 6 years.