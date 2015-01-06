Funeral services held for veteran police dog

The Shreveport Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own with the passing of K9 Jasko.

Services were held Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of the Shreveport Regional Fire and Police Training Academy.

The department says that the beloved German Shepherd passed away on December 24, 2014 following a brief and unexpected illness.

Jasko and Corporal Hammer had worked as a team since 2008, quickly developing a bond known only to a select few in the law enforcement community.

The dynamic duo worked faithfully and helped track and arrest numerous felony offenders.

Jasko was 10-year-old.

A Police Dog's Oath

I will lay down my life for you

and expect nothing but love in return.

I protect my officer with my life,

and would gladly take a bullet in his place.

I am sent in to find lost children

and fugitives on the run.

I find drugs and weapons and even bombs.

I am the first sent in

and sometimes the last to leave.

I am the nose and ears of my officer.

I will protect and serve him.

I would die for him and for you.

I only ask for compassion and a kind word.

