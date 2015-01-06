From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

1 injured in fire at Shreveport apartment complex

A Shreveport man was taken to the hospital with second and third-degree burns after his apartment caught fire. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday at the Castlewood Apartments in the 2000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. We'll have the very latest on this fire on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

History was made Monday evening at the Texarkana, Ark. Board of Director's meeting with the swearing in of the new mayor. Retired school teacher Ruth Penney Bell was sworn in as mayor- the first female to hold that position.

More than 38,000 people have put down money to reserve a 3-wheeled car from Phoenix-based startup Elio Motors. But, a delay in production has divided the group of supporters into two groups: true believers and skeptics. We'll have more on this story on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Just hours after the Shreveport Police Department put out an alert to local media seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen, he showed up at a local hospital. Police say 17-year-old Nicholas Jackson was not injured during his disappearance and  was reunited with his family.

We're experiencing cold temperatures in the ArkLaTex this morning, and it will be even colder later this week. Before you head out the door, be sure to get your forecast from KSLA News 12 meteorologist Ron Young. He has weather updates every 10 minutes!

