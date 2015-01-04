Mardi Gras season kicks off with 12th Night celebration

The Mardi Gras season has officially begun. The 12th Night party was held Saturday night. It's a joining venture between the Krewe of Centaur and Krewe of Gemini.

The captain of the Krewe of Gemini says it's about bringing everyone together.

"The 12th Night represents when the wise men visited Christ the child and so we're trying to celebrate and everybody gets together and comes together" says Krewe of Gemini Captain Bernie Beitting.

KSLA News 12 will once again broadcast the Krewe of Gemini parade on air and online.

This year the parade falls on Valentines Day, Saturday, February 14, 2015.

The theme is "Rhythm and Romance."

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.