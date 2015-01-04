Christian rapper spreads positive message through controversial video

A Christian rapper with ties to Shreveport has found a unique way to ease tension between the cops and community

A Christian rapper with ties to Shreveport has found a unique way to ease tension between the cops and community, he's using music.

From riots in Ferguson, and "I can't breathe," the words uttered by Eric Garner in New York that sparked unrest, a Christian rapper is hoping to turn things around.

"People feel negative emotions when they hear the word police because they wrap everyone into one category as being bad police, or a crooked cop,” said rapper Harmini.

Harmini says that isn't the case, and in order to prove his point he got several real officers to volunteer on their own time for the shooting of his new music video "If I Go Away," a video about choices and how our choices have consequences.

"One of the things I was approached with is how it can be a Christian video when there are guns in it, there are drugs in it and gangs,” said Harmini.

There were real guns used in the making of the video, but the rapper says all firearms were unloaded.

"My goodness we did have a real helicopter, we had police vehicles, and weapons and things," said Harmini.

The video's main character is on the run from reality because of the choices that he has made. It's a position that rapper Harmini believes that many can relate to even himself. In 2008, with his now 9-year-old son on the way, the rapper prayed to God for his deliverance.

"I was addicted to crack cocaine, marijuana, I was using mushrooms, and meth, alcohol, smoking packs of cigarettes a day," said Harmini.

He admits the video is pretty straight forward. It's action-packed, controversial and there's no sugar coating the message being extended to those watching, but he says he doesn't know any other way to get the attention of youth.

“Everyone is just head-over-heels for it. The message of the video it deals with real life situations," said Harmini.

According to Dallas Constable Beth Villarreal, the officers volunteered on a Saturday on their own time. Newly released inmates wanting to take part in the positive message were also allowed to participate.

