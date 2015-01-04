Thousands without power in Caddo Parish

More than 3,000 people are without power Sunday morning after a 69,000 volt line was tripped near Vivian, that is according to South Western Electric Power Company officials.

SWEPCO officials say the line was hit at about 8 Sunday morning, and was probably hit from the high winds in the area. Crews have been called out to find the problem and restore the power.

Once the problem is found and fixed, power should be back on simultaneously for those affected.

