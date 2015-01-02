From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Caddo Parish family responds to state's findings on flammable water

A Dixie, La. family is reacting to the state's findings, a year after discovering flammable water in two of their homes through an at-home experiment. The family no longer has flammable water, and coming up on KSLA News 12 This Morning, hear why the family says they still don't have the closure that they need.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. is voluntarily recalling its products after a routine sampling program by the FDA revealed a package of Fisher chopped walnuts contained Salmonella. This recall also includes Fisher pecan cookie pieces.

Three East Texas people have been arrested in connection to eight dead dogs being dumped in a creek. The dogs were discovered in May, and authorities are just now getting a break in the case. Hear the very latest on the arrests on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

It was a wet New Year's Day, and there's more rain on the way to the ArkLaTex into the weekend. Before you head out the door, be sure to get your forecast from KSLA News 12 meteorologist Ron Young. He has weather updates every 10 minutes!

