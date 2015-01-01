Candlelight vigil held for man killed in liquor store shooting - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Candlelight vigil held for man killed in liquor store shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Family and friends of Khadeir Jamal Zeidan held a candlelight vigil in his memory New Year's Eve.

The 27-year-old was shot and killed just after 10:30 Sunday evening in the parking lot of The Liquor Store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road.

Police say Zeidan, an employee at the store, was killed after a verbal argument between him and Jertorrez Harris. Another employee, 32-year-old Saher Zeidan, was also injured during the ordeal and was transported to University Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Harris, 36, has been arrested and charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

