Looking ahead: Arklatex projects to be completed in 2015

The cost of getting rid of millions of pounds of M6 propellant left on the grounds of Camp Minden two years ago is expected to add up to millions of dollars, but exactly what process will be used to dispose of the potentially explosive material has not yet been decided.

The cost of getting rid of millions of pounds of M6 propellant left on the grounds of Camp Minden two years ago is expected to add up to millions of dollars, but exactly what process will be used to dispose of the potentially explosive material has not yet been decided.

Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree has announced a $108 million plan to reinvest in the district's schools, but it also includes the closure of 6 of them.

Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree has announced a $108 million plan to reinvest in the district's schools, but it also includes the closure of 6 of them.

Seven months after the initial announcement, Governor Bobby Jindal returned for a ceremonial ground breaking Thursday afternoon, September 25, in Bossier City. It involves the creation of 16-hundred new jobs through the Fortune 500 company Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC).

Seven months after the initial announcement, Governor Bobby Jindal returned for a ceremonial ground breaking Thursday afternoon, September 25, in Bossier City. It involves the creation of 16-hundred new jobs through the Fortune 500 company Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC).

Construction has started for the 45 million dollar Sewer Plant on Cash Point Road in North Bossier. Bossier Parish leaders hope the plant will be the answer to outdated ways of treating waste in the rural

2015 will see the closing of the Jimmie Davis Bridge for a whole year for repairs and improvements.

There are a handful of Arklatex projects slated to be completed in the year 2015.

Jimmie Davis Bridge Closure



2015 will see the closing of the Jimmie Davis Bridge for a whole year for repairs and improvements.

"We want people to be prepared now to use those alternative routes," said then-DOTD spokesman Susan Stafford at announcement of the project in Spring of 2014.

DOTD leaders expect it to completely shut down sometime in the spring, though an exact closure date has not been set.



Caddo Schools Reinvestment Plan



After nearly a year of planning, the Caddo Parish School Board will vote in January whether to send a new school plan to voters in May.

"This is not something we started over Thanksgiving break," Caddo School Superintendent Lamar Goree said at the announcement in late December of the district's $108 million reinvestment plan.



The plan calls for the closing of six schools, the construction of 3 new schools, and improvements to other aging buildings.

"Our commitment is to take those students to something better," Goree said.



Cyber Innovation Center



Construction will continue in 2015 on the new Cyber Innovation facility. 200 new people have already been hired to work in the new research park, when it is completed. Executive director Craig Spohn says they will spend 2015 looking for another 200 people to add to their payroll, in anticipation of the buildings opening in 2016.

"That benefits everyone of us here, not only for the local economy but the state economy," said Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal at the groundbreaking of the facility.



Bossier Parish Sewer Plant



2015 will be a big year for the 4,500 customers which translates into 12,000 people who live along Highway 80 in the Haughton area.

It will be the year the new $55 million Bossier Parish sewer plant will be completed. The new plant means the people who live in that area will no longer have to use old ways of getting rid of their sewage, such as oxidation ponds.



The plant will serve not only residents, but also 3 schools, commercial businesses, and the industrial companies situated in that area.



Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford says the plant, now 80% complete, will be ready to be hooked up to customers by the fall.

North Bossier Parish residents will be next to be hooked up in 2016.

"This is the biggest project the parish has ever taken on," said Ford.



Camp Minden Cleanup



Getting rid of explosive powder reportedly left improperly stored at Camp Minden will continue to be a concern in the coming year.

Several community meetings were held in 2014 informing residents of how it will be done.

Officials say they will use an open burn process to get rid of millions of pounds of the M-6 propellant.



Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.