Looking ahead: Arklatex projects to be completed in 2015

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - There are a handful of Arklatex projects slated to be completed in the year 2015.

Jimmie Davis Bridge Closure

2015 will see the closing of the Jimmie Davis Bridge for a whole year for repairs and improvements.   

"We want people to be prepared now to use those alternative routes," said then-DOTD spokesman Susan Stafford at announcement of the project in Spring of 2014. 

DOTD leaders expect it to completely shut down sometime in the spring, though an exact closure date has not been set. 

Caddo Schools Reinvestment Plan

After nearly a year of planning,  the Caddo Parish School Board will vote in January whether to send a new school plan to voters in May.

"This is not something we started over Thanksgiving break," Caddo School Superintendent Lamar Goree said at the announcement in late December of the district's $108 million reinvestment plan. 

The plan calls for the closing of six schools, the construction of 3 new schools, and improvements to other aging buildings. 

"Our commitment is to take those students to something better," Goree said. 

Cyber Innovation Center

Construction will continue in 2015 on the new Cyber Innovation facility. 200 new people have already been hired to work in the new research park, when it is completed. Executive director Craig Spohn says they will spend 2015 looking for another 200 people to add to their payroll, in anticipation of the buildings opening in 2016.  

"That benefits everyone of us here, not only for the local economy but the state economy," said Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal at the groundbreaking of the facility.

Bossier Parish Sewer Plant

2015 will be a big year for the 4,500 customers which translates into 12,000 people who live along Highway 80 in the Haughton area.
It will be the year the new $55 million Bossier Parish sewer plant will be completed. The new plant means the people who live in that area will no longer have to use old ways of getting rid of their sewage, such as oxidation ponds. 

The plant will serve not only residents, but also 3 schools, commercial businesses, and the industrial companies situated in that area.

Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford says the plant, now 80% complete, will be ready to be hooked up to customers by the fall. 
North Bossier Parish residents will be next to be hooked up in 2016. 

"This is the biggest project the parish has ever taken on," said Ford. 

Camp Minden Cleanup 

Getting rid of explosive powder reportedly left improperly stored at Camp Minden will continue to be a concern in the coming year.
Several community meetings were held in 2014 informing residents of how it will be done. 
Officials say they will use an open burn process to get rid of millions of pounds of the M-6 propellant. 

