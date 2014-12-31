From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City family displaced after house fire

A Bossier City family was able to escape without injury after their home caught fire early this morning. The fire happened at a home in the 1200 block of Estelle Street. Hear the very latest on KSLA News 12 This Morning. 

Shreveport police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery that happened at a dollar store earlier this month. The robbery took place on December 19 at Family Dollar in the 2700 block of Lakeshore Drive. Police say the masked suspects, who were armed with a long gun, got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Tuesday was Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler's second day in office, and she spent part of the day holding a press conference. Tyler talked about what's next on her agenda, which includes putting together a new team. Hear what else she said on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Today is the last day to donate to our KSLA News 12- Porter's Cleaners Coats for Kids Drive. If you haven't yet, please be sure to drop your new or gently used coats to any Porter's location or our studio to help keep area kids warm this winter.

