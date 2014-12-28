Texarkana Texas police fire shots, ends in pursuit

Texarkana Texas police officers fire shots after an incident at a car wash Sunday morning.



It happened at about 3:00 Sunday morning at the Bay Wash car wash in the 4200 block of North State Line.



Texarkana Texas officers went to check on a car at the back of the car wash.



That is when someone got out of the car with a gun in his hand.



Details are not clear at this point, but police say officers did fire shots and the suspect began to run on foot from the scene.



He ran north about a block when officers caught up with him.



He has been taken to the Bi-State Justice Center.



No one was injured, and no names are being released at this time.