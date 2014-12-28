Ollie Tyler plans to unite city of Shreveport

One of the things that I have always dreamed about is uniting our city,” said Mayor Ollie Tyler

Saturday morning at 10am hundreds of people filled the Shreveport Convention center and watched as Ollie Tyler made history by becoming the first female African American mayor of the city.

"Know that without a doubt we will leave this city better than we found it, “said Tyler.

A vow to unify the city of Shreveport.

"Unifying is very significant, we are divided along a lot of different lines, but I think we are better together,” said Tyler.

Mayor Ollie Tyler says she's borrowing that saying from a Shreveport pastor and she stands firmly behind it.

"We're working in silos, but when we unify we can be more efficient and effective, we can utilize resources in a better and more effective manner,” said Tyler.

"I think for those that come behind me as African-American's it does give them hope, and it does give them inspiration, that this is a place that they can end up in as mayor of Shreveport," said Tyler.

She wants citizens to share that sense of pride in their city.

"We have a lot of folks that work in our city but do not live in our city, and that is a concern for me in that it's okay to work here but it's not okay to live here, we want people to be proud to live in Shreveport,” said Tyler.

That's why she plans to address the issues of infrastructure first, in hopes of beautifying the city and fixing the streets of Shreveport but that isn't all that she has planned.

"We will be looking to work with business associations, chambers, all of the other governmental entities, to try to unite us together on our priorities,” Tyler says she's been looking forward to this moment for a while now.

"The journey has been different, some days it was really laborious but today it was all worth it and I could see the light at the end of the tunnel, I'm ready to take on the challenge,” said Tyler.

The first council meeting was held right after the swearing in ceremony at noon. I am told that both former mayor Cedric Glover and newly sworn in Ollie Tyler attended Saturday's independence bowl game together. I guess that's the first step towards bringing unity to Shreveport.

City Council officers were selected today in that first meeting. Jeff Everson will be Chairman. The Vice Chairman will be Stephanie Lynch and Arthur Thompson was voted Clerk of Council.

