Ollie Tyler sworn in as Shreveport mayor

In her first televised appearance since being elected mayor of Shreveport, Ollie Tyler stopped by the KSLA News 12 studio to discuss some of the top priorities on her list.

Olie Tyler, 68, will become the first female African-American mayor of Shreveport.

Ollie Tyler was sworn in Saturday morning as Shreveport's new mayor, vowing to "leave this city better than we found it" in her inaugural address.

The new city council was also sworn in, and the first council meeting will be held following the ceremony in compliance with the city's charter.

Outgoing mayor Cedric Glover and the newly sworn-in Tyler are expected to attend the Independence Bowl game together after the council meeting.

The former Caddo Parish Superintendent and one-time interim Louisiana state education superintendent has been working non-stop to prepare for the transition to lead Louisiana's third-largest city.

“Meeting after meeting, there is no time for me to pause,” Tyler said Friday after a day of back-to-back meetings at Government Plaza.

"Since December 6, I've gone to several ribbon cuttings, I've gone to ground-breakings, I've gone to events for the community,” said Tyler.

While it's only the beginning for Tyler, it's the last day in office for the term-limited Glover, who Tyler says has never hesitated to lend a hand.

"Every time I have made contact with him, he has responded,” said Tyler.

The doors were locked at Government Plaza on Friday, but that didn't stop Tyler and Glover from discussing the upcoming transition.

That transition includes decisions about key positions in city leadership. Among them, the selection of a new fire chief in the wake of a scandal at Fire Station 8 that led to the dismissal of former SFD chief Craig Mulford.

"I have met with the interim chief, so we have services that are being provided until I am able to look to see who is going to be the best applicant,” said Tyler.

Tyler also says she has someone in mind for the city's next Chief Administrative Officer.

"I am actually in negotiations with someone for CAO and as soon as I can get that done we will let everyone know," said Tyler.

While city leaders haven't been able to give city workers the pay raises that they've been rallying for this year, Tyler says she'll work to see what she can do to make raises possible in the coming year.

"We will look at efficiencies in departments to see where there is funding,” said Tyler.

Tyler says above all, her priority is to serve Shreveport.

"When we step away from the position of mayor of Shreveport that we can leave it much better than we found it,” said Tyler.

