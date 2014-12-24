From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

4 dead in MS after tornado tears through state

A tornado approaches an area with businesses in Ellisville, MS (Source: Fabcat101/Instagram) A tornado approaches an area with businesses in Ellisville, MS (Source: Fabcat101/Instagram)
The officer was conducting a routine check when the confrontation occurred, a police spokesman said. (Source: KMOV/CNN) The officer was conducting a routine check when the confrontation occurred, a police spokesman said. (Source: KMOV/CNN)
Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover speaks on "Bank On Shreveport" program progress. Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover speaks on "Bank On Shreveport" program progress.
Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized. (Source: MGN Online) Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized. (Source: MGN Online)
At least four people died yesterday after a tornado tore apart homes, knocked down trees and jammed up roadways in Mississippi. Emergency Management officials say at least 20 people were injured. Get the very latest on the aftermath of the storms on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

A suburban St. Louis police officer shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at him at a gas station late last night, police said. A crowd of about 100 people were gathered early this morning at the scene in Berkeley, Missouri, a few miles from Ferguson, where a white police officer fatally shot black 18-year-old Michael Brown in August.

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover is praising the progress of "Bank on Shreveport," a program that helps Shreveport's unbanked and underbanked residents open checking and savings accounts. According to a 2009 FDIC report, more than 11 percent of households in Shreveport don't have bank accounts. Hear more on the program on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized. His spokesman, Jim McGrath, sent out a statement saying the president was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital as a precaution “after experiencing a shortness of breath...”

