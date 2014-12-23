From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport police seek man wanted for allegedly shooting 9-year-old

A 9-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg. A 9-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg.
Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover's streets proposal fails in a 3-4 vote for ninth time Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover's streets proposal fails in a 3-4 vote for ninth time
Clayton and Linda Weaver (Source: Cami Bailey, granddaughter) Clayton and Linda Weaver (Source: Cami Bailey, granddaughter)
Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Deondre Jenkins for his alleged role in a shooting Monday afternoon. When officers arrived to the 8800 block of Melanie Lane, they found a 9-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg while reportedly riding in a car along with several adults. Jenkins is wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

A ninth proposal by Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover to fix the city's crumbling streets has failed once again. Glover says the proposal isn't last minute and claims he's been trying for years to get the measure passed. Hear the very latest on the city council meeting and what else Glover had to say on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Shreveport woman killed in a police chase crash. The wreck happened Thursday night when police say Clayton and Linda Weaver's car was struck head on by a suspect reportedly fleeing from police. Get all the details on the arrangements on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Veterinarians say they see emergency trips spike this time of year. KSLA News 12's Nicolette Schleisman will be in the Alert Center this morning with tips on how you can keep your pets safe this holiday season.

Before you head out the door, be sure to get your forecast from KSLA News 12 meteorologist Ron Young. He has weather updates every 10 minutes!

Coverage You Can Count On starts with KSLA News 12 This Morning. See you then!
  • You can stay up to date on the latest news and weather information on air and online at ksla.com.
  • Download our FREE KSLA News 12 mobile app, now available for your Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad.
  • You can also download our new KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather app for Android.
  • Click here to find news from your community!
    • Powered by Frankly