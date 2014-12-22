"Come Home, Louisiana" campaign underway at Shreveport Regional Airport

Coming home for the holidays? There's a new campaign urging out-of-state travelers to picture themselves living in Louisiana again.

The "Come Home, Louisiana" campaign is aimed at Louisiana natives who have left the state, urging them to move back home for great job opportunities. If you're interested in job-hunting, upload your resume here to be matched with jobs available right now.

If you're traveling to Shreveport Regional Airport, you're encouraged to make a "Selfie Stop." There's a new photo display in the baggage claim area at the airport with cut-outs for your head and arms to fit through for a silly photo op when you arrive in Shreveport. Campaign organizers hope you'll share your photos on social media using #ComeHomeLA.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.