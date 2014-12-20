Elderly woman dies after being injured in police chase crash

Shreveport police say a man wanted on multiple felony charges apparently took his own life Thursday night while fleeing from police, ultimately causing a crash that seriously injured a local couple.

SPD: Man shot himself while fleeing police, causing crash that injured couple

The elderly couple injured in a fatal Shreveport police chase that ended with the suspect crashing into them head on has been identified.

Linda Weaver, 79, has died from injuries sustained after a police chase crash.

The elderly woman seriously injured in a head-on collision caused by a man Shreveport police were chasing has died from her injuries, University Health has confirmed.

Linda Weaver, 79, of Shreveport died just after 5 p.m. Saturday surrounded by family.

"She had 30- 40 family members singing her favorite song "(Beulah) Land" as she drifted off," said Michael Pharr, one of her 13 grandchildren, via text.

Her husband, 81-year-old Clayton Weaver, is still in the hospital listed in stable condition.

The police chase started just after 8 p.m. Thursday at the Circle K on Linwood and 70th Street when officers were reportedly trying to pull over 30-year-old Damian Pea who was wanted on felony charges from Oklahoma.

Police say Pea shot himself moments before the crash.

Linda Weaver's family has set up a GoFundMe account for those wanting to donate.

