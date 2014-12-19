SPD: Man shot himself while fleeing police, causing crash that injured couple

The elderly couple injured in a fatal Shreveport police chase that ended with the suspect crashing into them head on has been identified.

The elderly couple injured in a fatal Shreveport police chase that ended with the suspect crashing into them head on has been identified.

Officers gave chase until Pea lost control of the vehicle and struck a vehicle being driven by 81-year-old Clayton Weaver on Jewella Ave. just north of Meriwether Rd.

Shreveport police say a man wanted on multiple felony charges apparently took his own life Thursday night while fleeing from police, ultimately causing a crash that seriously injured a local couple.

The man has been identified as Damian Pea, who turned 30 on the same day police say he took his own life.

Investigators say he was wanted by the Oklahoma County, Oklahoma Sheriff's Office for kidnapping, aggravated eluding police officers, second degree robbery, first degree burglary, and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, was on the run in Shreveport.

Based on intelligence gathered, agents learned Pea was at the Circle K in the 300 block of West 70th Street. Following up on this information, officers conducting surveillance verified Pea was indeed sitting in the passenger seat of a 2005 Nissan pickup truck parked at the convenience store there.

When officers with the department's Street Level Interdiction Unit attempted to take Pea into custody at around 8:40 p.m., police say he jumped into the driver's seat of the Nissan and fled in an apparent attempt to evade capture.

Officers gave chase until Pea lost control of the vehicle and struck a vehicle being driven by 81-year-old Clayton Weaver on Jewella Ave. just north of Meriwether Rd.

Weaver and his wife, 78-year-old Linda Weaver, were taken to University Health with serious injuries.

Pea was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Upon further investigation, police say officials with the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office discovered Pea suffered from a single small caliber gunshot wound to the head.

A .380 caliber handgun was recovered from the Nissan Pea was driving, and it is believed he shot himself just prior to the crash.

The investigation into the crash and the events leading up to it continues.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.