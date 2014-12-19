From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

1 dead after Shreveport police chase

A Shreveport police chase ended with the suspect fatally crashing into another vehicle head on. A Shreveport police chase ended with the suspect fatally crashing into another vehicle head on.
Demetria McFarland and her brother Anthony "Boogie" Thomas, who was shot to death in 2004. Demetria McFarland and her brother Anthony "Boogie" Thomas, who was shot to death in 2004.
The Jimmie Davis Bridge will be closed for one year for renovations in 2015. The Jimmie Davis Bridge will be closed for one year for renovations in 2015.
Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new SporTran facility. Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new SporTran facility.
A man wanted for felony charges in Oklahoma is dead and an elderly couple is recovering in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after a police chase ended with a head-on collision. The chase started just after 8 p.m. last night. As officers tried to pull over the fleeing suspect, his truck blew a tire and crossed into oncoming traffic, striking the car driven by the couple. We'll have the very latest on this incident on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Also on KSLA News 12 This Morning, an East Texas woman reacts to the news that 10 years after the mysterious murder of her brother, a grand jury has returned an indictment against the prime suspect in the case. It's an interview you'll only see on KSLA News 12.

Starting next year, the Jimmie Davis Bridge will be closed for one year to complete a project to spruce it up a bit. Voters have selected purple for the future color of the bridge. DOTD wants Shreveport-Bossier drivers to start thinking about other ways to cross the Red River.

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover hosted a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday on a new SporTran facility.The new terminal will include connections to Greyhound, Mega Bus and taxis. The facility is scheduled to open in 2016. Hear more on this project on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Before you head out the door, be sure to get your forecast from KSLA News 12 meteorologist Ron Young. He has weather updates every 10 minutes!

Coverage You Can Count On starts with KSLA News 12 This Morning. See you then!
  • You can stay up to date on the latest news and weather information on air and online at ksla.com.
  • Download our FREE KSLA News 12 mobile app, now available for your Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad.
  • You can also download our new KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather app for Android.
  • Click here to find news from your community!
    • Powered by Frankly