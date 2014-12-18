Elderly couple hit by suspect in police chase ID'd

Shreveport police are on the scene of a chase that ended in a deadly crash

The elderly couple injured in a fatal Shreveport police chase that ended with the suspect crashing into them head on has been identified.

Police say 81-year-old Clayton Weaver and 79-year-old Linda Weaver are recovering in University Health with serious injuries. Clayton Weaver is in stable condition, and Linda Weaver is in critical condition, hospital officials said.

The chase started just after 8 p.m. Thursday at the Circle K on Linwood and 70th Street when officers were reportedly trying to pull over the suspect who was wanted on felony charges from Oklahoma.

The chase ended when the suspect's vehicle, a Nissan Titan, blew a tire, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Ford Taurus, driven by the Weavers, on Jewella Avenue. The suspect was killed as a result of the crash.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.

