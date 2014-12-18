Contractor selected for Jimmie Davis Bridge overhaul

The future of the Jimmie Davis Bridge is bright and colorful. But it may also come with a major traffic headache.

The impending closure of the Jimmie Davis Bridge, may happen later rather than sooner.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge rehabilitation project is one step closer to getting underway, though there is not an official start date yet.

According to Department of Transportation and Development Spokesman Cindy Dorfner, the contract for the project has been awarded to Tampa, Florida based PCL Civil Constructors Inc.

The company will be paid $23,437,790.82 for their work to repair the bridge and paint it, according to DOTD's project letting info.Their bid price was about $3.2 million over DOTD's estimated project cost of $20,227,731.34. Dorfner says PCL Civil Constructors Inc. was the only company to bid for the project.

Having a contractor selected means construction is on its way to getting started. Dorfner says the next step is scheduling a preconstruction meeting within the next 4-5 weeks. At that meeting, both parties will get a more clear idea of when the Jimmie Davis bridge will close down to begin the rehab project.

Once the bridge does close, it will take a full year to complete the improvements which includes structural repairs and sprucing up the way it looks with new paint and lights. Drivers will have to find alternative routes across the river during that time.

