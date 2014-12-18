SPD detective given 45 days to re-work lawsuit against police chief

The attorney for a Shreveport police detective who has filed a whistle blower lawsuit against the city and its SPD Chief Willie Shaw said the department axed that detective from an investigation just as a witness came forth.

Attorney: SPD detective who filed whistleblower suit removed from case when witness came forth

Shreveport Police Chief Willie Shaw has been served a lawsuit filed by Detective Rod Demery, the department confirmed Wednesday morning.

A Caddo District judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have prevented the transfer of a Shreveport homicide detective out of the unit and his removal from the investigation into the Fire Station 8 scandal.

Shreveport Police Chief Willis Shaw left Caddo District Court Thursday morning with the freedom to remove Det. Rodney Demery from the department's homicide unit.

A Shreveport detective claims he was wrongly removed from a case and placed on patrol. Rod Demery has a lawsuit filed against the city and his boss, Shreveport Police Chief, Willie Shaw.

Back on August 19, 2014, Detective Rod Demery argued in a lawsuit filed at the Caddo Parish Courthouse that Chief Shaw retaliated against him during his investigation into fire station 8, in which several firefighters were charged with playing cruel pranks on a mentally challenged men. Demery claimed that the retaliation was for his investigation into possible corruption within the police department during that investigation.

Thursday, the city of Shreveport and Demery's attorney, Carlos Prudhome went back to court for more arguments.

The city said that the Civil Service Board should be addressing Demery's complaint instead of the district court.

The judge gave Demery and his attorney, Carlos Prudhome 45 days to re-work their lawsuit to allow that part of the process to be carried out.

It's a move Demery agrees with.

“I think that is absolutely appropriate. It also gives us time to fine tune some of the issues in there that might have been a little vague,” said Demery.

The Civil Service Board is set to address Demery's complaint on February 11, 2015. A decision will be made and Demery can either appeal it or accept it.

Demery also claims he's a whistle blower and the civil service board will not have jurisdiction over that.

Prudhome explained that part of the case is different and it can't be heard by the board.

“So it's not necessarily that it's the fact that it's the transfer, but it's the retaliation for the actions taken,” said Demery.

After the court proceedings Demery told KSLA News 12 that the whistle-blower portion of the suit remains in district court, and the judge is still set to hear it.

