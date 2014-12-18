Police seek man who shot into woman's car after robbery attempt - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police seek man who shot into woman's car after robbery attempt

Posted by KSLA Staff
Shreveport police are investigating the attempted armed robbery of a woman at a local credit union. Shreveport police are investigating the attempted armed robbery of a woman at a local credit union.
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to find the man responsible for attempting to rob a woman at a local credit union before firing three shots into her car.

The incident happened at just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Regional Healthcare Federal Credit Union in the 2000 block of Line Avenue. Police say the woman was making a night deposit when she noticed a man armed with handgun running towards her car. She was able to drive away, and the man then shot into her.

Detectives say the man was wearing a camouflage bandana and black hunter's mask. Police are working to get surveillance video from the credit union. 

The incident remains under investigation.

