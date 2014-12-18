Portion of Highway 79 closed due to downed power lines

Shreveport firefighter Keith Hale made it all the way to the final 4 in the Fall season finale of Survivor: Blood vs. Water in San Juan Del Sur.

Police are looking for two men who robbed this Family Dollar at gunpoint last night.

A portion of US Highway 79 has been shut down in both directions as crews work to repair downed power lines.

US Highway 79 has been shut down in both directions from US Highway 80 to the Texas state line in Panola County after a string of power lines fell down early this morning. More than 200 homes in Caddo Parish near Greenwood, La. are without power. We'll have the very latest on this on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

The Salvation Army says an anonymous donor dropped a cashier's check for $10,000 in a red kettle in Shreveport.The donation was found in the Walmart store kettle at Bert Kouns. Hear what the organization is saying about the generous donation on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Shreveport police are looking for two men who reportedly held up a local store at gunpoint. It happened last night at the Family Dollar on Lakeshore Drive near Hearne Avenue.

Shreveport firefighter Keith Nale made it all the way to the final four in the Fall season finale of Survivor: Blood vs. Water in San Juan Del Sur, but just missed reaching the final three and a chance at the title of sole Survivor. He made it to the final five, after winning an advantage in the challenge that determined who would go to the final three.

Deputies, police officers and firefighters presented Christmas gifts to two dozen children at Shriners Hospital Wednesday for children in Shreveport during the "Barney Cannon Smile Run" for Operation Santa Claus. Get all the details on how first responders gave back this holiday season on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

