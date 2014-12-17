Two arrested in 26 year-old Caddo cold case

There have been major developments in a 26-year-old Caddo Parish cold case homicide, with the arrests of two men.In 1988, Claudell Staten was found shot to death on Ellerbe Road north of Robson Road. That murder would remain unsolved for decades.But the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just arrested cousins for that murder, Will Rogers Robinson and Jake Robinson.New witnesses with new information reportedly came forward to heat up the case.While investigating the 2004 cold case homicide of Harold Bruce Cotton, investigators came across information about the Claudell Staten murder, and they learned in 2011 that they were possibly connected.The Sheriff's Office and the Caddo DA's office worked this case for the next three years, and on Saturday Will Robinson was arrested at the Caddo Correctional Center while visiting a relative there who was jailed on an unrelated charge, he's been charged with second degree murder.His cousin, 60 year old Jake Robinson was arrested three days later for the same charge, and he was already in jail for the 2004 murder of Harold Bruce Cotton.“The motive in this, there were actually two. One would be a personal family type of reason, the other would be related to narcotics, or it could be a combination of both,” said Terry Richardson, a Detective for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.They're still working the case and want the public to come forward with more information. The 1988 police report indicates a cab driver gave a ride to a couple, and during that brief ride they shared all the details of the murder. Investigators believe they could hold the key to the entire case, and are hoping to track them down and talk to them.If you have any information call Crimstoppers at 318-673-7373 or Detective Terry Richardson at 318-675-2170.