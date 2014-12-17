From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Grambling State student killed in fiery crash

A single-vehicle wreck in Grambling, La. has claimed the life of a Grambling State University student and injured another student. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Igoo Inn Road and LA Highway 150 at the railroad crossing. We'll have the very latest on the accident coming up on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Also on KSLA News 12 This Morning, it's been almost two weeks since Alicia West was stabbed to death allegedly by her ex-boyfriend as a result of domestic violence. KSLA News 12's Nicolette Schleisman is in the Alert Center with an overview of domestic violence in Louisiana and details on how you can protect yourself.

The Caddo Parish School Board unanimously decided not to sell the historic Hamilton Terrace School building at Tuesday's school board meeting. Instead, they've chosen to keep the currently vacant and boarded up school in the district for future uses.

Local, state and federal officials held another public meeting to answer citizens' concerns about the disposal of 15 million pounds of improperly stored M-6 propellant that is currently sitting at Camp Minden. Hear meeting details on KSLA News 12 This Morning.  

Harrison County District Clerk Mellinda Craig was arrested for public intoxication while on the job. She was taken into custody by investigators with the Harrison County District Attorney's Office around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at her office.

In an effort to prevent a blood supply shortage, LifeShare Blood Centers say they need more blood donors. LifeShare is providing Christmas cards at their centers acknowledging a donation given in honor of someone else. Learn how you can help on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

