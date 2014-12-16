EPA speaks with concerned citizens on open burn plan

Local, state and federal officials held another public meeting to answer citizens' concerns about the disposal of 15 million pounds of improperly stored M-6 propellant that is currently sitting at Camp Minden.

Officials are expected to use an open burn process to get rid of the dangerous materials. One of the biggest concerns from the public was the communication between officials and citizens.

"So, one of the things we heard tonight was we need to improve our job at communicating with the public. We're committed to do that. Like we mentioned in the meeting, we do every effort to send out as many notifications to everybody that's interested. We strongly encourage anybody at these meetings to sign up to get on the list so they can get this stuff" says Ronnie Crossland with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for region 6.

The open burn is expected to begin early 2015 and is estimated to cost about $20 million. It will take about a year to complete.

