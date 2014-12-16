From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police: Suspected burglar killed by officer was armed with spoon

The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Page Street in Texarkana, Texas. Police say the officer fired a single shot that struck 35-year-old Dennis Grigsby, who was armed with a metal spoon, in the chest.

A house bill was announced in Texas on Monday that would reduce the penalty for people caught with small amounts of marijuana. If signed into law, a person found in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana would pay a fine rather than be arrested and have a drug conviction on their record. KSLA News 12's Nicolette Schleisman will be live in the Alert Center with the very latest on this bill and what an East Texas sheriff is saying.

Louisiana State Police are still investigating a fatal crash in Webster Parish involving one vehicle. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Monday on US Highway 371. Crash investigators are trying to determine exactly what caused the crash. We'll have the very latest on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Texas DPS has canceled the Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Ricardo Alekzander Lara on Saturday night. After the child's mother was found dead in a Denton, Texas office in a suspected homicide, authorities were searching for Lara and his father, who in addition to being sought in the boy's abduction, is considered a person of interest in the death.

