Bossier police seek suspects who burglarized Topps Western World

Bossier City police are asking for the public's help for information in a local business burglary.

Police were reportedly contacted by employees with the Topps Western World in the 3000 block of Topps Trailer Monday morning alleging that the business had been burglarized.

According to investigators, the break-in happened sometime early Sunday morning. Police say the suspects entered the building through the roof and took an undisclosed amount of money from two offices along with multiple pairs of western boots.

The pair of suspects were caught on the stores surveillance cameras. Although both suspects had their faces covered, police believe both are males. One was seen wearing what appears to be a bluish-gray sweat shirt and jeans. The second suspect was wearing a camouflage type jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

People can also submit tips via the Bossier Crime Stoppers website at bossiercrimestoppers.org.

Anyone who contacts Crime Stoppers can remain totally anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

