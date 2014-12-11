From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport police investigate string of car burglaries

Joshua Baker from 2013 arrest in Bossier City (Source: Bossier City Police Department) Joshua Baker from 2013 arrest in Bossier City (Source: Bossier City Police Department)
Shreveport police are investigating and taking inventory of stolen items after a string of car burglaries early this morning. The burglaries happened around 3 a.m. in Downtown Shreveport on Clyde Fant Parkway and Crockett Street. We'll have the very latest on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

A Houston man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for bringing a minor from Texas to Louisiana and forcing her to engage in prostitution. Joshua Baker, 29, must also serve five years of supervised release and register as a sex offender for life.

Also on KSLA News 12 This Morning, a computer glitch is giving some Shreveport customers a bigger bill for the Christmas holiday. The bills are expected to go out next week. Coming up, hear what water officials are saying.

The Bistineau Water System has issued a boil advisory after a break in the line at Highway 371 and Mary Ray Road.Water officials say they are repairing the break and the boil advisory has been issued as a precaution.

