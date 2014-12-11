Police: 3 overnight shootings in Shreveport, 1 fatal

A lawmaker is proposing a requirement that Arkansas' public colleges and universities allow faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns on campus.

Shreveport police are investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. They happened in the city's Cedar Grove, Mooretown and Queensborough neighborhoods. One shooting, which happened just before 3 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Greenbrook Boulevard, was fatal. The victim was found in his carport with gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Reporter Nicolette Schleisman will be live from the scene on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

A lawmaker is proposing a requirement that Arkansas' public colleges and universities allow faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns on campus. The Fayetteville representative filed legislation yesterday to repeal a portion of state law that leaves the decision whether to allow concealed handguns on campus up to colleges and universities.

Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio says there's been yet another delay in the start of production on the 3-wheeled vehicle. Now, the company says production is expected to begin sometime in the first half of 2016.

Republican Texas Gov. Rick Perry is using his farewell speech to urge compromise and governance that extends across ideological lines. The comments are a departure from Perry's strongly conservative past and suggests a possible move to the middle ahead of an expected 2016 presidential run. Hear more on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

