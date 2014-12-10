Jimmie Davis Bridge closure to happen later than expected

The impending closure of the Jimmie Davis Bridge may happen later rather than sooner.According to Cindy Dorfner, a spokesman with the Department of Transportation and Development, the bridge that connects South Shreveport with South Bossier will not close January 1, 2015 as originally planned.Details are still being worked out to get a contract awarded to a contractor. That means the bridge may not even close until Spring of 2015. The exact closure date remains up in the air.Regardless of the delay, some South Shreveport and Bossier residents have already started planning out their detours."When you plan ahead you just use Clyde Fant more often or use the highway access if we can even go up I-49 if you have to and come around that way and hit I-20," said South Shreveport resident Nicholas Gagnon. "So there are avenues to take, it is a little inconvenient, but I know the bridge does need maintenance."Once the bridge does close, it will still take a full year to complete the improvements which includes structural repairs and sprucing up the way it looks with new paint and lights.

