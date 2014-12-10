From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Large crowd gathers at vigil to help fight domestic violence

With candles in hand, dozens of people turned out for a vigil in Shreveport to honor Alicia West's life and also raise awareness for domestic violence. West was fatally stabbed at her home around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say her ex-boyfriend Kelvin Brown II did it, just two weeks after West successfully obtained a protective order against Brown in Bossier Parish. We'll have the very latest on the incident on KSLA News 12 This Morning.  

Shreveport city council members have again voted down a plan from Mayor Cedric Glover to fix the streets of Shreveport. This is the eighth major proposal to fix up the city streets Glover has brought before the council members. KSLA News 12's Nicollete Schleisman will be live in the alert center to explain the latest and what Mayor-elect Ollie Tyler faces. 

In the wake of a heinous murder, family, friends, and investigators are trying to piece together the events that led to the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in Courtland, Miss. Coming up on KSLA News 12, we'll have more on how Chambers' community is rallying to get "justice for Jessica." 

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is warning area residents about a phone scam. Authorities say they've received over a dozen calls from residents during the last few days asking if there is a warrant for their arrest due to the area's newest phone scam. Hear details on the scam- which another East Texas is warning residents to protect themselves against- on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

