Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death had criminal history

A Shreveport woman was stabbed to death over the weekend and her ex-boyfriend sits in jail accused of her murder.The killing happened two weeks after 33-year-old Alicia West was granted a protection order against 26-year-old Kelvin Brown II.Brown has since been arrested and is charged with second degree murder. Court documents indicated that West had filed a protective orders against him.That prompted us to look into his criminal history.Bossier City Police arrested Brown in June of 2014 on an aggravated assault charge. According to police, that's when a woman, who was not West, said that Brown made what she considered threatening remarks to her while he held a handgun.On November 6, 2014, Bossier City Police arrested him again for an outstanding warrant out of Caddo Parish. A day later, according to the the Caddo Correctional Center website, Brown was booked into jail for a charge of Cyber stalking.Ironically, a protective order filed by West in Bossier Parish was in place at the time of her death.The Brown family declined an on camera interview but said they send their condolences to the West family.In an emailed statement the Brown family writes:

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we send our condolences to the West family for their tremendous and irreplaceable loss. To all that this tragic event has touched, our prayers are with you."



