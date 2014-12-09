From the KSLA News 12 Newsroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Prayer vigil to be held for woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend

A prayer vigil will be held at 7 p.m. tonight in memory of Alicia West. West was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. Family and former classmates are coming together in the fight against domestic violence. The vigil will be held at the Duck Pond on East Kings Highway in Shreveport.

The family of 23-year-old Se'Destini Fields has issued a statement. Fields was struck and killed by a pickup truck Saturday while canvassing neighborhoods as part of Sen. Mary Landrieu's campaign on Election Day. We'll have the statement and the latest on the incident on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

More than just eating reportedly took place last week in a Texarkana, Arkansas school and it was all caught on video. The video, recorded in the North Heights Junior High School cafeteria, shows assistant principal Clint Jones restraining a student after allegedly pushing her to the floor. See the video on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

The Bowie County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam warning to area residents. Hear the details of the latest scam and how deputies say residents can protect themselves on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

