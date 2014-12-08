Family of Landrieu supporter who was killed Saturday releases statement

The family of 23-year-old Se'Destini Fields has issued a statement.

Fields was struck and killed by a pickup truck Saturday while canvassing neighborhoods as part of Sen. Mary Landrieu's campaign on Election Day.

The wreck happened just before 11:00 a.m. in the 6400 block of Buncombe Road in Shreveport.

Landrieu mentioned Fields in her concession speech Saturday night saying, "we want to acknowledge her and her family tonight and we've all been saddened."

On Sunday, the Louisiana Democratic Party released the following statement on their Facebook page:

“Our entire Louisiana Democratic Party team is mourning the devastating loss of one of our family members. SeDestini and her fiancé, Kazara, may have only worked for us for a short period of time, but they truly shared in a passion for making Louisiana a better place. While I never had the opportunity to work with SeDestini, I am aware of her love of dancing and her passion to serve the community and help women who were less fortunate. I have worked with members of her family in recent years, and my heart is breaking for them.

Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and loved ones at this very difficult time."

On Monday, Fields' family issued the following statement:

"The family of Se'Destini Fields wants to express gratitude and appreciation for the support and prayers of this community. We are certain that Se'Destini was called to Christ and her bold and passionate spirit remains with us.

Se'Destini took most value in what she stood for, and was always following her heart, and sacrificing for the greater good of people. She truly grew to become a selfless, loving, and spontaneous young woman with many dreams she began to pursue.

Se'Destini was killed while doing something she loved doing, reaching out to people. Her last text message to her family the night before this tragedy stated “Go vote. Take people with you and tell others. Vote for people that are fair and care”. Nonetheless, this was only one of the many powerful messages she conveyed. In her absence, it is only fitting that we communicate Se'Destini's messages of hope, faith, love, joy, and forgiveness. She was a loss not only to us, but to many others. We pray that her vision continues through those she made an impact on.

We give a special thank you to those who were present with us when we learned of this tragedy. Please continue to keep us in your prayers.

Sincerely,

From the Hearts of the Fields Family."

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

Charges are pending against the driver accused of striking Fields.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.