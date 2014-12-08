Restraining orders denied in Caddo Parish weeks before murder

Shock, disbelief and grief those are the emotions this weekend after the brutal stabbing death of a Shreveport woman.

Shock, disbelief and grief those are the emotions this weekend after the brutal stabbing death of a Shreveport woman.

A Benton man wanted by Shreveport police for the fatal stabbing of a Shreveport woman early Saturday morning has turned himself in, police have confirmed.

Nearly two weeks after being granted a protection order against her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Alicia West was found stabbed to death over the weekend.Police arrested and charged Kelvin Brown II hours later and charged him with second degree murder.Just one month before her death, West explained to a judge in a request for a restraining order that she feared for her life.

"I don't know how far he will go to get back at me and I am not willing to find out. I have a son to raise," she said.



After repeated denials in a Caddo Parish court, an order was granted in Bossier Parish. In the span of 6 months, all three attempts in Caddo Parish were denied by Judge Eugene Bryson, who retired the day before West was murdered. Bossier Parish granted a 6 month restraining order against Brown on November 24, 2014.



In the documents from the Caddo Court Clerk's Office, Bryson cited the petition "does not state sufficient facts to constitute a violation of the domestic abuse act and that the two did not have a relationship that is required by title 46."



West's final attempt in Caddo Parish was made on November 6, 2014. West provided details of Brown allegedly speeding his car up as she was trying to get out, causing her to fly out of the car. Most of the other complaints involved excessive text messages and unannounced visits to her home along with unexplained damage to her home and car.

"She was begging, begging, begging the judicial system to take notice of her. It is unfortunate in Caddo parish, that wasn't done," said Joel Pierce, a family law attorney.

After reviewing her requests for the protective order, Pierce says he feels like the court system failed her in Caddo Parish.

"This should have never have happened," Pierce said.

Pierce says sometimes even the order itself isn't enough.

"A piece of paper does not protect you from someone who is hell bent on killing you. The only thing that is going to protect you is arming yourself, getting self defense courses and getting extra security precautions," Pierce said.

According to the Domestic Violence Abuse Act, anyone in need of a protective order must show proof of physical abuse in the past and show an actual threat from who they are getting an order against.

The Caddo District Attorney's Office declined to comment because it is an open homicide investigation.

A vigil for Alicia West is planned for 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 9, at the Duck Pond on East Kings Highway in Shreveport.

The family and the Captain Shreve High School class of 1999 will come together in the fight against domestic violence.

For more information on resources available for domestic violence victims, please contact Project Celebration at 318-226-5015. Victims can also call their confidential hot line at 1-888-411-1333 or visit their website.

