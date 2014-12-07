Demolition underway for Olive Street Bistro - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Demolition underway for Olive Street Bistro

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Demolition has started on the Olive Street Bistro.

The Italian restaurant burned back on September 30, 2013. The fire spread quickly and burned for nearly 2 hours before the 10 fire companies that ultimately joined in the battle were able to bring it under control.

The former manager of the eatery, Carl Dollar, was arrested for simple arson just weeks after the fire.

Back in March, Shreveport's Code Enforcement Office cited the property for a violation and letters were sent informing the owner of the citation. The process to have the iconic building removed has been underway ever since.

On Sunday, crews were seen demolishing the building that sat burned for over a year.

