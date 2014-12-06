SPD: Pedestrian dies after W. Shreveport accident

A Shreveport woman has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a pickup truck.

Shreveport police say the accident happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday in the 6400 Buncombe Road. Officers arrived to the scene and found that 23-year-old Sedestini Monette Fields had been struck by a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police say the driver of the truck, 43-year-old Diane Patrick of Keithville, left the roadway and struck Fields, who was walking along the shoulder. Fields was taken to University Health in Shreveport where she later died.

A routine toxicology sample was taken from Patrick and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

On Saturday night, Sen. Mary Landrieu confirmed in her concession speech following her loss to Republican challenger Bill Cassidy that Fields was the sister of a mayor's office staffer and was canvassing for the Landrieu campaign when she was struck.

Landrieu mentioned Fields in her concession speech Saturday night, saying, "We want to acknowledgege her and her family tonight and we've all been saddened, our hearts are broken, and her family of course is in mourning, but Karen Carter is with her tonight."

Karen Carter Peterson is the current chairwoman of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and represents District 5 (New Orleans) in the Louisiana Senate.

Landrieu said Fields was a sister of another woman who had been working with the campaign, who works in Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover's office.

Sherricka Fields is Glover's Assistant Chief Administrative Officer.

