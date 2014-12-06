Police arrest Benton man after fatal stabbing of Shreveport woman

A Benton man wanted by Shreveport police for the fatal stabbing of a Shreveport woman early Saturday morning has turned himself in, police have confirmed.Police say 26-year-old Kelvin Dwayne Brown II surrendered to authorities around 4 p.m. Saturday.Officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Oak Forest Lane around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, and arrived to find 33-year-old Alicia West with what they describe as a severe laceration to the neck.West was rushed to University Health, where she died a short time later.Detectives gathered information connecting Brown of the 400 block of Kingston Road in Benton to the crime.Police say they believe Brown waited for West to arrive home and attacked her with a "sharp-edged object" before fleeing the scene.Brown is said to be a former boyfriend of West's. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail for second-degree murder. He is being held on a $800,000.00 bond.