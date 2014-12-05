Authorities: Unidentified woman killed in 1981 may have ties to Southwest Louisiana

The decomposed remains of an unidentified woman were found in the woods about a mile off of Highway 157 just south of Highway 528 in east-central Bossier Parish on January 28, 1981.

Authorities said the woman who was killed in eastern Bossier Parish in 1981 was wearing this pair of pants with a unusual belt buckle. She may have ties to Southwest Louisiana. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

This is a reconstruction composite photo of a woman who was killed in eastern Bossier Parish in 1981. Authorities believe she may have ties to Southwest Louisiana. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities believe a woman found dead in eastern Bossier Parish 34 years ago may have ties to Southwest Louisiana.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said detectives believe the unidentified woman may have ties to Calcasieu, specifically the Vinton area, as well as Beauregard, Jeff Davis, Allen and Vermilion parishes.

The woman's body was found Jan. 28, 1981 with multiple stab wounds. She may have been a runaway, Whittington said.

"Hunters found a decomposed body in the woods about a mile off of Highway 157 just south of Highway 528 in east-central Bossier Parish," Whittington said in a news release. "Detectives found no purse or identification."

The victim has been described as a white female, 15 to 20 years old, 5-foot-6, 125 to 135 pounds with blond hair. She was wearing blue jeans with a long-sleeve button up shirt and tan cardigan sweater.

She was also wearing a large buffalo nickel belt buckle and white “Evonne Goolagong” brand deck shoes. The name “D. Davies” was written in a marker on the inside of the shoes she was wearing. On the outside of the shoes were the names “Dena & Michael Brisco” written in ink.

"Forensics experts determined that she had a substance on her teeth used to bond braces that could have indicated she removed the braces on her own,"



For investigators that discovery gives them some insight to who she was. "To me it tells me that somebody loves her, and they're looking for her, and we just need to put all the pieces together," said the lead detective in the case, Shannon Mack with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.



Whittington said. "The Coroner's Office found multiple stab wounds and determined she had been deceased for about four to six weeks."

Detectives worked with the LSU FACES Lab in Baton Rouge to develop a reconstruction composite drawing of what the victim may have looked like.

Detectives believe she may be from the Ark-La-Tex area in addition to a number of parishes in Southwestern Louisiana, including Calcasieu Parish and the Vinton area, as well as Beauregard, Jeff Davis, Evangeline, Acadia, Vermilion, Allen, Lafayette and St. Landry parishes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.